...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Company poised for global growth to expand its process and automation expertise
BELLEVUE, Wash., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Stephen Elop as Board Chair, effective July 18th.
With more than 20 years of experience leading and growing enterprise software organizations, Elop brings the right combination of leadership and industry insight to help Nintex take its business to the next level. Elop is currently CEO of Digital.ai, the enterprise platform for AI-driven software development, and has held executive roles at companies including Microsoft, Nokia, Juniper Networks, and Adobe Systems.
"Stephen's industry experience and expertise scaling large, global businesses make him the perfect choice to lead the Nintex board, said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO. "We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, and the leadership team and I are excited to work with Stephen to accelerate our growth and help organizations solve their high-value automation challenges."
"The process automation market will change significantly over the next five years, and I believe Nintex is best placed to take advantage of this shift," said Stephen Elop. "As the process and automation experts, Eric and his team have built a company that has rapidly grown into a profitable and scalable global business. I'm excited about the opportunity to help shape the team's next wave of growth."
"Stephen is a true veteran of our industry who has an unmatched understanding of how to build a software business at both the product and organizational level," said Nehal Raj, Co-Managing Partnerat TPG Capital. "I've worked with Stephen many times over the years and know he's the right leader to help guide Nintex through its exciting next stage of growth."
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).
