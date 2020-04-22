BELLEVUE, Wash., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized the Nintex Process Platform with a 2020 Top Rated Award. Nintex received a score of 8.2 based on 211 reviews and ratings from customers, who have shared how they are leveraging the platform to accelerate digital transformation by quickly and easily deploying workflow apps and automating business processes.
>> Request a live demo of the Nintex Process Platform by visiting https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/.
"We're 100 percent committed to the success of every customer and today are helping accelerate digital transformation in organizations in both commercial and government sectors," says Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We're proud and honored to support critical and evolving business needs of more than 8,000 customers worldwide."
The TrustRadius Top Rated Awards, based on customer feedback and established in 2016, are quickly becoming an industry standard for unbiased recognition of the best B2B technology products. To receive the Top Rated designation products must have at least 10 new or updated reviews in the last 12 months, be present on the TrustMap and earn at least 1.5% of traffic for that category, and have a trScore of at least 7.5.
Every day IT, operations and business analysts across departments like HR, finance, legal, sales and marketing leverage the Nintex Process Platform to manage, automate, and optimize enterprise-wide business processes using an intuitive design canvas with clicks, not code.
Nintex customer review highlights on TrustRadius include the following feedback:
- Eliminates paper-based processes and manual workflows to save costs and increase speed.
"We are using Nintex to reduce paper forms and workflow processes. We previously had a large number of manual processes and large paper-based forms that were filled out multiple times a day. This allows us to reduce our waste, printing costs and increase approval speed for key functions. We can also now analyze the data to look for trends and identify improvements for our business."
- Supports process optimization and excellence across all users and the entire enterprise.
"We have implemented the Nintex Platform across our organization to streamline our processes. As a fast-paced consultancy, it's important our internal processes are fast, efficient, and digitized. Nintex has made this quick and easy for all users, giving the power to the process owners to manage, maintain, and evolve them."
- Non-IT users can automate workflows without extensive training.
"We use Nintex Workflow and Forms on our SharePoint web applications serving almost 150,000 active users monthly. Nintex is recommended as a first choice to automate user processes on our platform. Users appreciate that it is quite easy to use and that they are able to create complex workflows after only a few days of using it."
- Nintex is easy to use, non-IT users can automate workflows.
"Nintex workflows are intuitive to end-users. It is simple and easy for them to start using them."
Business process management and automation capabilities included in the Nintex Process Platform include: visual process mapping (Nintex Promapp®), workflow automation (Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms and Mobile Apps), robotic process automation (Nintex RPA), document automation (Nintex Drawloop DocGen® and Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign), and process intelligence (Nintex Analytics).
To learn more how Nintex supports the success of every customer, visit https://www.nintex.com/customer-success/.
Media Contact
Kristin Treat
Nintex
kristin.treat@nintex.com
About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.