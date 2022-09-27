Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Eighteen leading channel partners recognized for driving digital transformation to help organizations deliver business outcomes across every major industry, with the Nintex Process Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the regional winners of the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards across AMER, APAC and EMEA.

Tags