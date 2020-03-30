BELLEVUE, Wash., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Nintex in the 2020 Partner Program Guide with its second consecutive 5-Star rating.
The Nintex Partner Network supports hundreds of partners worldwide who deliver best-in-class Nintex workflow automation and business process management solutions every day to thousands of organizations across every industry as evidenced in this Why Nintex video featuring Nintex customers and partners including: Synergi in the United Kingdom, Elantis Solutions in North America, and Myriad Technologies in Australia.
CRN's 2020 Partner Program Guide, featured in the April is of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg, is the definitive list of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an elite group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs.
"Public and private sector organizations in every region of the globe depend on the expertise and services of Nintex partners to help them solve a wide-range of process problems and accelerate business outcomes through various forms of automation," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Since our founding Nintex has been and proudly continues to be a partner-centric company who relies on our partners' technical and industry expertise."
Nintex Partners work with organizations to help them accelerate their digital transformation journeys by leveraging the powerful and easy-to-use capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform including: process mapping and management, workflow automation, robotic process automation (RPA) software, digital forms and mobile apps, DocGen®, eSignatures, and more.
The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's partner program to compile 2020 Partner Program Guide. Each vendor was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with Nintex stands among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.
"With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business," said the Channel Company CEO Bob Skelley. "CRN's Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company's program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel."
The Nintex Partner program offers extensive resources including awards for innovation and sales, dedicated account manager coverage, joint marketing planning, leads, technical training, pre-sales assistance and more. The program is led by Nintex Vice President of Channel Sales & Strategy Joe Peterson and his team. Peterson was recognized for the second consecutive year by CRN in February as a 2020 Channel Chief.
To learn more about the Nintex Partner Network visit https://www.nintex.com/partner-overview/.
About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.