Mobile process management app makes technology accessible to all teams, from anywhere, at any time

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the launch of the Nintex Promapp® mobile app, empowering company-wide business teams to gain efficiencies via process management, no matter where they are working from.

