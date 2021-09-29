Nintex Workflow Cloud for Government Achieves FedRAMP In Process Designation By Nintex Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Updated 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex) By Nintex Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced it has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) In Process designation for Nintex Workflow Cloud for Government which is designed to be leveraged by U.S. federal, state, local agencies, and federal contractors to quickly, easily and securely manage, automate, and optimize processes and workflows.Visit https://www.nintex.com/case-studies/government to learn how government agencies are automating work with Nintex digital workflows, forms, RPA bots, and more FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program, providing a standard approach for assessing, authorizing and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services. With this authorization, government agencies and federal customers are provided a cost-effective, low-risk approach for the adoption and use of cloud services that keep federal data safe and secure."In keeping with our mission to improve the way people work, we are excited to offer government agencies and their affiliates Nintex Workflow Cloud for Government, a digital business solution that adheres to strong security guidelines, required to keep U.S. federal data safe and secure," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "Government agencies are not exempt from operating in a fast-paced, ever-changing world that requires them to achieve more with less. With our automation cloud platform, they can quickly deploy digital workflows, accelerate their digital transformation, and easily connect workflows to systems of record."Nintex Workflow Cloud for Government (US)―which leverages Microsoft's Azure Government cloud services―joins Nintex's existing FedRAMP-authorized cloud service, Nintex Drawloop DocGen® for Salesforce. Nintex Drawloop DocGen® has already received the FedRAMP Moderate Impact level authorization for automating the assembly and distribution of digital documents, and Azure has the maximum tier for FedRAMP accreditation allowing it to process highly sensitive government data.Upon completion of the Moderate authorization, Nintex will immediately proceed to seeking a FedRAMP High authorization for Nintex Workflow Cloud for Government.Cloud Computing Transforms U.S. Government AgenciesState, local, and federal government agencies across the United States are already confidently accelerating digital transformation initiatives with Nintex automation software, while maintaining rigorous security and access controls in accordance with federal laws. Today, more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across nearly every industry are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives with the process mapping, workflow automation, robotic process automation (RPA), and document automation and eSignature software capabilities Nintex offers.To put The Power of Process® to work today, request a free demo of everything Nintex offers at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/.Media Contact:Kristin Treat Nintex kristin.treat@nintex.comcell: (215) 317-9091 About NintexNintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintex-workflow-cloud-for-government-achieves-fedramp-in-process-designation-301387308.htmlSOURCE Nintex 