Only electrolyte drink mix that delivers meaningful negative electric potential for maximum hydration and cell support

EVERETT, Wash., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NION Health, a division of Galahad Life Sciences, today announces the launch of its electrolyte supplement, NION™ Electrolyte Drink Mix, that safely and effectively delivers meaningful doses of negative ions to improve hydration, replenish lost minerals, increase stamina, detoxify, and amplify the regenerative effects of intermittent fasting. The product is now available at nionhealth.com in 30-day packs for $68. Through double blind clinical trials, consumption of NION for one week improved participants' hydration, stamina, recovery and mitochondrial function.


