Named one of Forbes's Top 10 Most Influential Africans, NJ Ayuk is the Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, an author, & an internationally-acclaimed thought leader in the energy sector. On the first day of release, NJ Ayuk's book "A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix," has become an Amazon #1 Bestseller. He speaks up as a voice for Africa to Western nations to assist the poverty-stricken continent in its transition to renewable energy.

SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following up on his profoundly successful 2020 bestseller "Billions at Play," NJ Ayuk's latest book, "A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix," has already been surging through the energy industry with critical acclaim. Within just a mere day after publishing on Amazon, "A Just Transition" has already shattered sales records to become a number-one bestseller across multiple Amazon categories, to include Natural Gas Energy, Electric Engineering and Nuclear Engineering.


