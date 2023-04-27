Support Local Journalism


The book provides readers with actionable methods to unleash the possibilities in their lives and establish important goals to change their lives. The book also emphasizes the importance of prioritizing internal motivation over external motivation, the impact of obstacles, and the opportunities from helping others. The philosophy of the book is that belief is the only currency one needs to achieve their goals in ways they never imagined.

DALLAS, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bestselling author Malcolm Allen is back with his latest book, No Deposit, No Return, a powerful and practical guide to unlocking your full potential and achieving your goals in life. In this book, Allen shares his own personal experiences and insights, offering a road map for those who want to unleash their inner power and take control of their lives.


