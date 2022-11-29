Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)

 By Universities Space Research Association

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the 2020 announcement of the discovery of phosphine above Venus's clouds, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), conducted follow-up observations to confirm or refute the finding. Its observations did not find phosphine in Venus's atmosphere which is a potential biomarker and could be an indicator of organic matter, or life.

Venus is considered Earth's twin in many ways, but, thanks to SOFIA, the one difference now seems clearer: Unlike Earth, Venus does not have any obvious phosphine.


