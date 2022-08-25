Credited to The Marquesa Hotel

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group with a collection of 25 distinct and visually captivating properties, today announced the acquisition of 50% ownership in The Marquesa Hotel, and the award-winning Café Marquesa, in Key West, Florida. Current owners and operators of 35 years, Carol Wightman, Erik deBoer and Derek deBoer, will continue to own the remaining interest in the hotel. Noble House Hotels & Resorts will operate and manage the property going forward.

