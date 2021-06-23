KIRKLAND, Wash., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nomad Go announced today results from deployments of its AI edge computer vision platform that shows a reduction of carbon emissions and energy costs by over 38% in commercial and multi-family buildings. Deployed in partnership with ATS Automation, the results from three leading companies in the built environment – Greystar Real Estate Partners, McKinstry and the Smart Buildings Center – represent a significant cost savings for owners and operators of buildings and a powerful milestone in the fight against climate change.
The real estate industry is the single largest contributor to climate change, with approximately 39% of global CO2 emissions. One of the key reasons for this is that today HVAC in buildings is controlled by set schedules - regardless of actual occupancy in a room - resulting in long periods of heating, cooling, and ventilating empty spaces.
Instead, Nomad Go's climatetech enables dynamic HVAC control based on live occupancy – effectively heating, cooling and ventilating spaces only when they are occupied. Working with customers and leaders in the HVAC industry, Nomad Go has saved energy usage and reduced greenhouse gas emissions in real world deployments. These include:
Greystar Real Estate Partners: The global leader in multi-family development and property management, Greystar deployed Nomad Go to control common area HVAC at their Ascent high-rise property in Seattle. Previously the HVAC operated based on a schedule that ran most of the day and night. With Nomad Go, the HVAC only ran during resident occupancy, representing hours of savings. For more information, the full case study can be found at http://www.nomad-go.com/greystar
"Nomad Go's ability to save Greystar variable energy costs, increase the net asset value of our buildings, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions is a game changer" said Adrian De Smul, Senior Director of Customer Experience and Innovation, Greystar, "We are excited to continue expanding the use of Nomad Go across our portfolio to capture the business and environmental impact."
McKinstry: McKinstry is a national leader in designing, constructing, operating and maintaining high-performing buildings. They deployed Nomad Go live occupancy control in their Seattle headquarters, replacing a set schedule that ran 11 hours a day. For more information, the full case study can be found at http://www.nomad-go.com/mckinstry
"By controlling HVAC using dynamic occupancy instead of static schedules, the Nomad Go AI solution at McKinstry's headquarters saved over 38% energy usage and an equal reduction of CO2 emissions, which is a huge step forward in the decarbonization of buildings. As signers of the Carbon Pledge, McKinstry is excited to work with Nomad Go to offer this solution to our customers and help reach our goal of net-zero annual carbon emissions by no later than 2040," said Dean Allen, CEO of McKinstry.
Smart Buildings Center: Smart Buildings Center is an organization focused on promoting the smarter use of technology and practices in the built environment to drive energy efficiency and enhance the occupant experience. Partners in the Smart Building Center include leaders across the utilities and facilities industries. Nomad Go is installed in their conference and training areas in the Pacific Tower in Seattle.
"Smart Buildings Center is committed to making buildings more dynamic, so we are thrilled to see the impact that Nomad Go's AI has had on energy savings, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality inside of buildings, including our own," said Stan Price, Smart Buildings Center.
"We are excited to work with leading companies and organizations in the building industry such as Greystar, McKinstry and Smart Buildings Center to prove that Nomad Go's AI can significantly reduce energy costs and CO2 emissions by transforming set HVAC schedules into dynamic systems that respond to live occupancy," said David Greschler, CEO, Nomad Go, Inc. "The entire Nomad Go team is thrilled about using our edge AI computer vision to help reduce buildings' impact on climate change."
Initial research (https://www.pnnl.gov/main/publications/external/technical_reports/PNNL-22072.pdf) into using live occupancy to control HVAC was developed for the Department of Energy by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), which suggested the potential for upwards of 23% energy savings. Nomad Go is the first edge computer vision platform to provide the necessary level of accuracy for live occupancy to effectively control HVAC to save energy and reduce CO2. The federal government has set a goal of reducing the carbon footprint of U.S. buildings by 50 percent by the year 2035, primarily through the retrofitting of some four million buildings across the country.
Nomad Go Visual Intelligence allows businesses to understand and improve physical spaces like never before. With our out-of-the box computer vision solution delivered on the edge, businesses across all industries can unlock actionable knowledge about any physical environment to make spaces healthier, sustainable, and energy efficient. http://www.nomad-go.com/energy-solution