Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Outlook

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced that Nordstrom Chief Financial Officer Anne Bramman has informed the company of her intention to step down from her role. She will remain with the company through the reporting of Nordstrom's third quarter 2022 financial results to facilitate a smooth transition. Her last day with the company will be December 2, 2022.

