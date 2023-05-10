Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Cathy R. Smith as chief financial officer, effective May 29, 2023. Smith joins Nordstrom from Bright Health Group where she has served as chief financial and administrative officer since 2020. 

In this role, Smith will be responsible for financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, internal audit, treasury, investor relations and strategic sourcing. 


Tags