Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

Morris Brings 25 Years of Retail Industry Experience Creating and Implementing Technology Solutions

SEATTLE, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Jason Morris as chief technology and information officer, effective May 1, 2023.


