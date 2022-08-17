Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share payable on September 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2022.

