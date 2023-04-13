Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open four new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2024 and one in 2025. The new stores will be located in Davis, Elk Grove, Gilroy, Oceanside and San Mateo, California.

"We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Davis, Elk Grove, Gilroy, Oceanside and San Mateo communities, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in California can take full advantage of these convenient new locations to pick-up online orders and make returns."


