SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Aurora, Colorado.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Aurora, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in Aurora can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."


