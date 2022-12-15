Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Denton, Texas. The store is scheduled to open in fall 2023.


Tags