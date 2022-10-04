Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2024. The new store will be located in Barrett Place in Kennesaw, Georgia.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in the Kennesaw community, strengthening our network of stores, and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in metro Atlanta can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

