 By Nordstrom, Inc.

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2023. The new store will be located in Best in the West shopping center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We look forward to opening our second Nordstrom Rack location in the Las Vegas community, strengthening our network of stores, and furthering our connection to customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in Las Vegas can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

