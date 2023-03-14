Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc., Fairbourne Properties, LLC

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Natomas, located in the Central Valley region of California.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Natomas, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Natomas can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."


