 By Nordstrom, Inc.

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the fall of 2023. The new store will be located in SLO Promenade in San Luis Obispo, California.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in the San Luis Obispo community, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in San Luis Obispo can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."


