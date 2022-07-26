Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2023. The new store will be located in Bradley Fair, a mixed-use complex in Wichita, KS.

"Customers come to Nordstrom Rack to shop the brands they love at great prices," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "We're excited to open our first Rack location in the Wichita market. We invite our new customers to visit us often in our convenient new location and look forward to serving the Wichita community alongside a vibrant collection of nearby businesses." 

