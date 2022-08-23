Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

  • Total Company sales increase 12 percent
  • Reports EPS of $0.77 and adjusted EPS of $0.811
  • Updating fiscal year outlook to reflect revised plans for second half

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today reported second quarter net earnings of $126 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.77 for the quarter ended July 30, 2022. Excluding costs associated with the wind-down of Trunk Club, the Company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.81.1

