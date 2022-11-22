Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

  • Third quarter total revenue of $3.5 billion
  • Loss per share of $0.13 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.201
  • Company remains on pace to achieve fiscal 2022 revenue and adjusted earnings outlook

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today reported a third quarter net loss of $20 million and loss per diluted share of $0.13 for the quarter ended October 29, 2022. Excluding a supply chain technology and related asset impairment charge, the Company reported adjusted earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.20.1


