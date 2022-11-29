Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today that Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer, and Michael Maher, chief accounting officer and incoming interim chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. EST

The session will be webcast live through the Events & Presentations section at investor.nordstrom.com. The archived webcast will be available until June 3, 2023, at the same location within five hours after the conclusion of the live event.


