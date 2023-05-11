Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EDT, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company's first quarter financial results along with the 2023 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

