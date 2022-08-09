Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EDT, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company's second quarter financial results along with the 2022 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on August 23, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. EDT:

Tags