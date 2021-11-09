Nordstrom to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 23 By Nordstrom, Inc. Nov 9, 2021 Nov 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto) By Nordstrom, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company's third quarter financial results along with the 2021 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.To listen to the LIVE conference call on November 23, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. EST:Access the prepared remarks, slides and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.Alternatively, for audio-only dial 201-689-8354. To listen to the REPLAY:The prepared remarks, slides and audio webcast can be accessed at investor.nordstrom.com, where they will be archived and available for at least one year.A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering Conference ID 13724527, until the close of business on November 30, 2021.ABOUT NORDSTROMAt Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Heather Hollander
Nordstrom, Inc.
InvRelations@Nordstrom.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Gigi Ganatra Duff
Nordstrom, Inc.
NordstromPR@Nordstrom.com

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc. 