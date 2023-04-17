Support Local Journalism


Solar prices rise in all markets, wind shows regional variability

SEATTLE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the first quarter of 2023, North American P25* power purchase agreement (PPA) offer prices rose an average of 6.6% to $50.32 per megawatt hour (MWh), according to a new report from LevelTen Energy, operator of the world's largest PPA marketplace. For two years, the LevelTen PPA Price Index has reported an increase in average P25 PPA offer prices, which includes both solar and wind. Solar PPA prices climbed another 8.5% to $49.52 per MWh. LevelTen's P25 wind index rose 4.9% to $51.12 per MWh, after a modest dip last quarter.


