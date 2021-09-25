North Carolina Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021 By Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions Sep 25, 2021 Sep 25, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions) By Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has issued a proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with the fifth annual National Clean Energy Week (NCEW).Last year, Governor Cooper, along with more than half of the nation's governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In his 2021 proclamation, the Governor cites that North Carolina benefited from approximately $19.8 billion of clean energy investment between 2007 and 2020, and at least 30 of North Carolina's largest 50 private employers have targets for renewable energy, electric vehicles, energy conservation, and/or greenhouse gas emissions reductions. "Thank you, Governor Cooper for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing North Carolina's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for North Carolina as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area.""North Carolina's national leadership in clean energy creates jobs and generates economic development for residents across the state as we transition to a clean energy economy and tackle climate change," said Governor Roy Cooper. "Clean Energy Week is a time to learn more about energy efficiency, solar energy, land-based and offshore wind, and other clean energy resources that can power a healthy, sustainable future for all North Carolinians."Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions. Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-carolina-recognizes-clean-energy-week-2021-301385084.htmlSOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnKittitas County lifts burn banJLL arranges $468.70M construction loan for trophy Class A office development in downtown Bellevue, WACity of Ellensburg hires new Human Resources DirectorJulep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar brings a taste of the South to townSept. 20 blotter: Women stealing alcoholSept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standardsProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputFitterer's Furniture reaches another milestone with 125 years of service Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter