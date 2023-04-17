Support Local Journalism


Woman & Minority-Owned Business Focused on #BestSelf Medical Aesthetics Gives Back to Puget Sound Nonprofit Organizations

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA), a Comprehensive Skin Health & Rejuvenation Center opens its doors on April 24, 2023, in University Place, WA. To celebrate, residents and community members are invited to an open house on April 22, 2pm-5pm. The event offers gift bags, treatment discounts, $5,000 in raffle prizes, and complimentary refreshments.


