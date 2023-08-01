Support Local Journalism


PUYALLUP, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Specialties, a distinguished leader in cancer care, is proud to announce the launch of its Theranostics Program, revolutionizing the landscape of oncology treatment.

The Theranostics Program at Northwest Medical Specialties represents a significant advancement in the field of oncology, combining cutting-edge technologies and interdisciplinary expertise to deliver tailored treatment solutions. By employing a theranostic approach, which uniquely incorporates nuclear medicine techniques, this program aims to optimize cancer management by providing precise diagnoses, predicting treatment response, and offering targeted therapies for each patient's unique molecular profile.


