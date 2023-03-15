Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

  • Annual net sales of $457.7 million increased 37.3% year-over-year
  • Record annual gross profit of $85.9 million increased 94.0% year-over-year
  • Record annual net income of $3.11 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $3.35 per diluted share
  • Backlog1 of $274 million; backlog including confirmed orders2 of $372 million for the Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment ("SPP"), a new record
  • Order book3 of $64 million for the Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment ("Precast")

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered steel water pipeline systems; stormwater and wastewater technology products; high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; pump lift stations; steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company will broadcast its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. PT.


