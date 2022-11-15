Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

New joint is first of its kind to allow for curved steel trenchless installation.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, has developed the Permalok® Radial Bending Joint (RBJ) that enables steel pipe to be installed in a curved radius in  microtunneling applications.


