Northwest Pipe Company Investing in Utah's Precast Concrete Market By Northwest Pipe Company Dec 15, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company) By Northwest Pipe Company Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, is increasing the Company's investment in their precast concrete operations in Utah.In addition to its October 2021 investment in Park Environmental Equipment, LLC ("ParkUSA") which added three Texas manufacturing facilities in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, the Company is solidifying its commitment to the precast market with over $18 million in new capital improvement projects at its Geneva Pipe and Precast Company ("Geneva") plants which service the Intermountain West region's precast concrete market. The Company has recently invested in a new batch plant at their St. George, Utah, facility; replaced a concrete mixer and controls in the Salt Lake City facility; and is currently in negotiations with major suppliers to purchase a new automated concrete pipe machine with associated concrete batching and mixing equipment. The new state-of-the-art pipe equipment will increase capacity to meet growing market demand for reinforced concrete pipe ("RCP") as well as increase capacity for other concrete products. "Our precast concrete business continues to gain strength and our order books are currently at all-time high levels," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "Over the past few years, one of our primary focuses has been to grow through diversification into the precast concrete market, which led to the acquisition of Geneva. With the recently announced acquisition of ParkUSA, we are well positioned for future growth, which is supported by the growing infrastructure needs in the United States."In addition to manufacturing RCP, utility, stormwater, and sanitary sewer solutions, Geneva recently started manufacturing lined sanitary sewer products which protects the concrete from microbial induced corrosion when exposed to municipal and industrial wastewater.About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.Contact:Aaron WilkinsChief Financial Officer Northwest Pipe Company360-397-6294 • awilkins@nwpipe.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-pipe-company-investing-in-utahs-precast-concrete-market-301445977.htmlSOURCE Northwest Pipe Company Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardDec. 9 blotter: Apple Tracker tracked Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter