Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

 By Northwest Pipe Company

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


  • Financial results to be released after market close on May 3, 2023
  • Conference call to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT on May 4, 2023

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, announced today it intends to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.


Tags