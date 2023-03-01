Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

  • Financial results to be released after market close on March 15, 2023
  • Conference call to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT on March 16, 2023

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, announced today it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 15, 2023.


