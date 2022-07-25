Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

 By Northwest Pipe Company

  • Financial results to be released after market close on August 8, 2022
  • Conference call to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT on August 8, 2022

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, announced today it intends to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 8, 2022 after the close of market.

