Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

 By Northwest Pipe Company

  • Financial results to be released after market close on November 8, 2022
  • Conference call to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT on November 9, 2022

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, announced today it intends to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.


