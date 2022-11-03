Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

 By Northwest Pipe Company

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Company has been selected to provide engineered steel pressure pipe for the water recycling program.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, has been selected by Sukut Construction and the City of San Diego to manufacture engineered steel pipe for the Pure Water Program ("PWP") Morena Conveyance South and Middle Project.


Tags