Northwest Pipe Company to Supply Water Transmission Pipeline for Phase 1B of the Carrizo-Water Supply Project By Northwest Pipe Company Dec 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company) By Northwest Pipe Company Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure and engineered pipeline systems, has been selected by Garney Construction and the Alliance Regional Water Authority to manufacture engineered steel pipe for Phase 1B – Segment A of the Carrizo-Water Supply Project.The project, which will be operational by late 2023, includes new water transmission pipeline, four wells, storage tanks, pump stations, and a treatment facility. Serving the cities of San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, and other utility districts represented by the Canyon Regional Water Authority, the plant will provide 19 million gallons of water per day to these Texas communities. Northwest Pipe Company is manufacturing over 89,000 feet, or nearly 17 miles, of water transmission pipe that will convey water from the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer to a new treatment plant. Over 5,100 tons of steel is being used to manufacture the cement mortar lined and polyurethane coated 48-inch-diameter engineered pipeline."The State of Texas continues to see steady growth in population and this new water treatment facility will provide water to over 225,000 residents on a daily basis," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "We are pleased to again team with Garney Construction on this large Texas infrastructure project, which is using steel pipe manufactured at our nearby plant in Saginaw, Texas."About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.Contact:Aaron Wilkins Chief Financial OfficerNorthwest Pipe Company360-397-6294 • awilkins@nwpipe.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-pipe-company-to-supply-water-transmission-pipeline-for-phase-1b-of-the-carrizo-water-supply-project-301448616.htmlSOURCE Northwest Pipe Company Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunFISH Community Food Bank receives grant to begin diaper bankCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyCWU alumnus honored for bravery Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter