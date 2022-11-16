Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual)

Leen and team come from Gateway Financial Partners with LPL Financial, where they oversaw $140M in client assets

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual is pleased to announce Trudy Leen and her two-person team have joined Seattle-based Pillar Financial Group, part of Northwestern Mutual's Private Client Group. Coming from Gateway Financial Partners with LPL Financial, Leen and her team officially joined Pillar Financial Group on Oct. 27.


