Innovative Pre-Measured Strips Offer Naturally Powered Clean That Cares For Both Clothes and The Environment

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwex®, the Norwegian cleaning brand with a more than 28-year legacy of improving quality of life by radically reducing chemicals in our homes, has released the newest addition to its laundry collection, Eco-Wash Laundry Detergent Strips. Norwex's Laundry Detergent Strips pack a punch of eco-friendly, ultra-concentrated cleaning with no mess and plastic-free packaging.

