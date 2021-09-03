Notice Of Amendment To The Offer And Tender Offer Documents For Shares Of Steadfast Apartment Reit, Inc. By CMG Partners, LLC Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Purchasers, CMG Income Fund II, LLC, CMG Liquidity Fund, LLC, CMG Partners, LLC, and Blue River Capital, LLC have amended their offer to purchase for cash the common shares ("Shares") of Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (the "REIT") for the Offer Price of $10.05 per Share, to: (i) increase the maximum number of Shares which may be purchased in the Offer, from 125,000 Shares, or approximately 0.11% of the outstanding Shares, for a total of up to $1,256,250 in cash, to a maximum of 300,000 Shares, or approximately 0.27% of the outstanding Shares, for a total of up to $3,015,000 in cash, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Purchasers' Offer to Purchase and in the related Agreement of Assignment and Transfer for the Offer, as amended (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"); and (ii) extend the expiration date of the Offer from September 6, 2021, to September `15, 2021. Approximately 186,514 Shares have been tendered and accepted by the Purchasers to date.The increase in the maximum number of Shares which may be purchased and the extension of the Offering are the only changes to the Offer and the Tender Offer Documents. The Offer Price of $10.05 per Share is unchanged. The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time, on September 15, 2021, unless the Offer is extended by the Purchasers, in their sole discretion, to another date and time by written notice of extension published or delivered to Shareholders. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-amendment-to-the-offer-and-tender-offer-documents-for-shares-of-steadfast-apartment-reit-inc-301368880.html SOURCE CMG Partners, LLC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19Letter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching studentsPartnership helps educate recreators within county during busy season.Sept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to changeAug. 30 blotter: Man looking for a bottle opener Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter