SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Doctor Community Health Clinic ("CDCHC"), a non-profit healthcare provider, has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain employees and patients.

On January 6, 2022, CDCHC discovered unusual activity in its digital environment. Upon learning this, it immediately took steps to secure its digital environment and investigate. CDCHC also engaged independent cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation. As a result of this investigation, CDCHC learned that an unauthorized actor accessed certain files and stored data within its systems.

