UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK
IN RE HELIOS AND MATHESON
ANALYTICS, INC. SECURITIES
LITIGATION
Case No. 1:18-cv-06965-JGK
CLASS ACTION
NOTICE OF EXTENSION OF CLAIM SUBMISSION DEADLINE
This notice affects all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded common stock of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. during the period between August 15, 2017 and July 26, 2018, inclusive, and were damaged thereby (the "Class").
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, that if you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than July 7, 2021. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.
Helios and Matheson Analytics Securities Litigation
c/o JND Legal Administration
Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:
1111 Summer Street, Suite 403
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR
DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.
