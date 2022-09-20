CIO Strategy Council Logo (CNW Group/CIO Strategy Council)

 By CIO Strategy Council

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The CIO Strategy Council relies on the input of individuals to contribute to the development and continual improvement of our standards.  To develop relevant and effective standards, CIO Strategy Council is looking for people to participate in the standard development process.

