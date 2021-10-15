Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement Involving Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Common Stock from February 27, 2015 through September 29, 2016 By Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, Union Asset Management Holding AG, Amalgamated Bank, Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado, JND Legal Administration, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, LongView Collective Investment Funds Oct 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURTDISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY IN RE COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGYSOLUTIONS CORPORATIONSECURITIES LITIGATION Civil Action No. 16-6509 (ES) (CLW) SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTIONAND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING;AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSESThis notice is for all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation ("Cognizant") during the period from February 27, 2015 through September 29, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period") (the "Settlement Class"). Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (the "Court"), that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") is pending in the Court.YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs Union Asset Management Holding AG, Amalgamated Bank, as Trustee for the LongView Collective Investment Funds, and the Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $95,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement") on behalf of the Settlement Class, that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action. A hearing will be held on December 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, before the Honorable Esther Salas either in person at the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Courtroom 5A, Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse, 50 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ 07101 or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court) for the following purposes: (a) to determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (b) to determine whether a Judgment substantially in the form attached as Exhibit B to the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice against Defendants; (c) to determine whether the Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of the Settlement; (d) to determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the proceeds of the Settlement is fair and reasonable and should be approved; (e) to determine whether the motion by Lead Counsel for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses should be approved; and (f) to consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Cognizant Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91421, Seattle, WA 98111, 1-855-648-2213. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.CognizantSecuritiesLitigation.com.If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than January 28, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in connection with the Settlement.If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than November 22, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement. Please note: If you exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose.Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Cognizant's counsel such that they are received no later than November 22, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Cognizant, the other Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel: BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLPJohn Rizio-Hamilton, Esq.1251 Avenue of the AmericasNew York, NY 100201-800-380-8496settlements@blbglaw.comRequests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:Cognizant Securities Litigation c/o JND Legal AdministrationP.O. Box 91421Seattle, WA 981111-855-648-2213www.CognizantSecuritiesLitigation.comBy Order of the Court View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-pendency-of-class-action-and-proposed-settlement-involving-persons-and-entities-who-purchased-or-otherwise-acquired-cognizant-technology-solutions-corporation-common-stock-from-february-27-2015-through-september-29-201-301389087.htmlSOURCE Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP 